The Blue Jays acquired Straw, cash considerations and international bonus pool space from the Guardians on Friday in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

The Guardians will be covering $3.75 million of the $15.5 million Straw is still owed and will send $2 million in bonus pool money to Toronto, according to Ben Nicholson-Smith and Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca. While the club hopes to put the pool money toward a contract for Roki Sasaki, Davidi says Sasaki has not given the Blue Jays any indication that he's made a decision. Straw spent nearly all of the 2024 season in the minors and was removed from Cleveland's 40-man roster earlier this offseason.