Straw is in the running for a spot on the Blue Jays' Opening Day roster with Daulton Varsho (shoulder) set to begin the season on the injured list, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

The 30-year-old outfielder was dealt to Toronto in January in a salary dump by Cleveland, but Straw might end up making a contribution with his new club. He's batting a blistering .414 (12-for-29) this spring with a 2:5 BB:K while playing his usual strong defense in center field, putting him in the running to help cover for Varsho for the first couple weeks of the season. Both of his primary competitors, Nathan Lukes and prospect Alan Roden, hit from the left side of the plate, so Straw would be a fit alongside either of them if the team elects to use a platoon to replace Varsho.