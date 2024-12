The Blue Jays designated Raposo for assignment Friday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The Blue Jays claimed Raposo off waivers from St. Louis in early August, and he went on to slash .246/.361/.311 with five RBI over 20 games with Triple-A Buffalo. He'll be stripped of his 40-man roster spot to create room for Yimi Garcia, who officially signed a two-year deal with Toronto on Friday, though Raposo will likely remain with the club as organizational depth behind the plate.