Blue Jays' Nolan Perry: Looks sharp in return to mound

Perry (concussion) tossed three scoreless, no-hit innings for Double-A New Hampshire on Thursday, walking one batter and striking out four.

The 22-year-old right-hander had last pitched July 19, when he took a comebacker off the side of his head, but after clearing the concussion protocol Perry didn't skip a beat. The Blue Jays' top pitching prospect is climbing the ladder in a hurry after returning from Tommy John surgery that cost him all of 2025 -- he began the year at Single-A Dunedin, and across three levels of the minors he's delivered a 2.29 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 89:20 K:BB in just 59 innings. Toronto may not want to push him too much farther this season, but Perry may be on track for a 2027 big-league debut if he continues to dominate in the high minors.