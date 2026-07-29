Blue Jays' Nolan Perry: Recovering from concussion

Double-A New Hampshire placed Perry on the 7-day injured list Friday after he entered concussion protocol when he was struck in the head by a 104-mph line drive during his last start July 19, MLB.com reports.

Perry is expected to make a full recovery from the concussion, but he's considered week-to-week and will be without a clear timeline for a return until he's cleared to resume a throwing program. The 22-year-old righty has made stops across three minor-league levels in 2026, logging a 2.41 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 85:19 K:BB over 56 innings.