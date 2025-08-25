site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Blue Jays' Paxton Schultz: Heading back to minors
RotoWire Staff
The Blue Jays optioned Schultz to Triple-A Buffalo on Monday.
Schultz gave the Blue Jays a scoreless inning Sunday in Miami during his one day with the big club. Justin Bruihl has joined Toronto as Schultz's roster replacement.
