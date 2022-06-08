Tapia will start in right field and bat fifth in Wednesday's game in Kansas City.

Tapia will be filling in for a resting Teoscar Hernandez on Wednesday, but the 28-year-old could benefit from a steadier role moving forward as part of the domino effect of top backstop Danny Jansen (finger) landing on the 10-day injured list. While Jansen is on the shelf, Alejandro Kirk will see more work behind the plate, which should allow the Blue Jays to rotate a number of their outfielders in the designated-hitter spot. If that ends up being the case, the lefty-hitting Tapia would be in good position to pick up regular starts versus right-handed pitching.