Blue Jays' Rhylan Thomas: Finds work with Toronto

Thomas signed a minor-league contract with the Blue Jays on Monday.

He reported to the Blue Jays' complex in Florida earlier this week to begin his time with the organization, but Thomas should eventually settle at Triple-A Buffalo. The 26-year-old outfielder had previously been part of the Mariners' and Astros' 40-man rosters earlier this season but had played exclusively at the Triple-A level for both organizations, slashing a collective .253/.304/.307 with two home runs and six steals across 184 plate appearances.