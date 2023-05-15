Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said that Tiedemann (biceps) is expected to resume a throwing program soon, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The talented young left-hander exited his May 4 start with Double-A New Hampshire due to left biceps inflammation, an injury which could be related to the left shoulder soreness he dealt with during spring training. Fortunately for Tiedemann, his setback doesn't appear to be an overly significant one, though he may be a week or more away from returning to game action while he works to ramp back up again.