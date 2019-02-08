Blue Jays' Ryan Tepera: Loses arbitration case
Tepera signed a one-year, $1.525 million deal with the Blue Jays on Friday after losing his arbitration case, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Tepera was pursuing $1.8 million but will be forced to settle for the lower salary following the arbitration hearing. The 31-year-old has a 3.60 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 149:55 K:BB in 141 appearances with Toronto over the past two years, and figures to enter the 2019 season as one of the top arms in the bullpen behind expected closer Ken Giles.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Strategies for the catcher position
The state of the catcher position is as weak as ever, according to Scott White, who sums up...
-
Catcher Tiers 1.0
Catcher is a mostly bereft position, but there are some players worth making a play for, as...
-
Player Rankings: 1-10
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 1-10 in our consensus r...
-
Player Rankings: 11-20
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 11-20 in our consensus...
-
Player Rankings: 21-30
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 21-30 in our consensus...
-
Player Rankings: 31-40
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 31-40 in our consensus...