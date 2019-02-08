Tepera signed a one-year, $1.525 million deal with the Blue Jays on Friday after losing his arbitration case, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Tepera was pursuing $1.8 million but will be forced to settle for the lower salary following the arbitration hearing. The 31-year-old has a 3.60 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 149:55 K:BB in 141 appearances with Toronto over the past two years, and figures to enter the 2019 season as one of the top arms in the bullpen behind expected closer Ken Giles.

