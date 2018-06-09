Blue Jays' Ryan Tepera: Nails down third save Friday
Tepera gave up a hit in 1.1 scoreless innings to record his third save of the season in Friday's 5-1 win over the Orioles.
Entering the game in the eighth inning with two outs and runners on first and third, Tepera got Manny Machado to ground out before taking case of business in the ninth. The 30-year-old hasn't exactly been dominant since getting his shot at closing, posting a 2.25 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 7:3 K:BB in eight innings, but he's converted all three of his save chances and Tepera should remain in the role unless he falters.
