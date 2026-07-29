Blue Jays' Sam Shaw: Shelved at High-A

High-A Vancouver placed Shaw on the 7-day injured list July 9 due to an unspecified injury.

Shaw didn't debut for Vancouver until June 7, after he opened the season on the 60-day injured list while recovering from a blood clot near his shoulder, which stemmed from thoracic outlet syndrome, per Steve Ewen of The Vancouver Province. The Blue Jays haven't revealed if Shaw's latest move to the IL is related to the blood clot or the result of a different injury. Shaw had fared well over about a month's worth of action at Vancouver, slashing .239/.427/.535 with six home runs and three stolen bases in 21 games.