Horwitz went 2-for-3 with two solo home runs, two walks and three runs scored in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Guardians.

Horwitz walked and came around to score on a home run from Vladimir Guerrero in the top of the first. Horwitz later added two long balls of his own, taking Triston McKenzie deep for a solo shot in the third before adding another blast off reliever Darren McCaughan in the fifth. After going without a homer for in his first 12 games this season, the 26-year-old notched his first pair Sunday. On the season, Horwitz is now batting .366 with two home runs, five RBI and six runs scored over 41 at-bats in 13 contests.