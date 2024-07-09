Horwitz isn't in the Blue Jays' lineup Tuesday versus the Giants.
Horwitz will be on the bench Tuesday with lefty Blake Snell pitching for San Francisco. Leo Jimenez has the start at second base and is batting ninth.
