Blue Jays' Travis Shaw: Blames struggles on swing change
Shaw blamed his poor 2019 campaign on a failed swing change Friday, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.
Shaw saw his slash line collapse from .241/.345/.480 in 2018 to .157/.281/.270 last season. His hard-hit rate barely changed, falling from 38.0 percent to 37.9 percent, but his launch angle jumped from 16.6 degrees to 24.4 degrees and his strikeout rate soared from 18.3 percent to 33.0 percent. It's far from guaranteed that Shaw will bounce back with the Blue Jays, but the fact that he can at least point to something discrete does give some reason to believe that his struggles are solvable.
