Guerrero (hamstring) remains out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.

Though a recent MRI on Guerrero's tight left hamstring came back negative and revealed little more than inflammation, the 26-year-old will still be held out of the lineup for a fifth straight game. According to MLB.com, Guerrero was available off the bench but went unused in Saturday's 7-6 win, so he could be an option for a pinch-hitting appearance in Sunday's series finale. Ty France will pick up another start at first base in Guerrero's stead.