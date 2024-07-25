Guerrero went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk, an additional RBI and two total runs scored in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Rays.

Guerrero plated the Blue Jays' first two runs with an RBI single in the first inning and a solo shot in the third. The first baseman has homered in five of his last six games, adding eight RBI in that span as he looks to make up for a slow start to the year. Overall, he's at a .296/.366/.488 slash line with 18 homers, 62 RBI, 52 runs scored, two stolen bases and 21 doubles through 100 contests in 2024.