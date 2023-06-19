Merrifield is not in the starting lineup Monday versus the Marlins.

Merrifield will take a seat after he went 3-for-12 with two RBI and a run scored while starting all three games of the team's series with Texas. The 34-year-old has now recorded at least one hit in 10 consecutive games, batting .361 with two doubles, four RBI, two runs and two stolen bases over that stretch. Cavan Biggio will replace him at second base and bat eighth in the series opener with Miami.