The Blue Jays reinstated Rodriguez (back) from the 15-day injured list to start Friday against the Guardians.
The right-hander has been on the shelf since late April due to thoracic spine inflammation, but he'll re-enter Toronto's rotation for Friday's series opener in Cleveland. Rodriguez built up to 79 pitches in his final rehab outing and should be able to handle a full starting workload. However, the Blue Jays were handling the 27-year-old's workload carefully prior to the injury, so it's possible Rodriguez is utilized in conjunction with Bowden Francis, who has been handling a bulk-relief role.
