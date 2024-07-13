Rodriguez allowed two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out seven over four innings in a no-decision versus the Diamondbacks.

Rodriguez failed to complete six innings for the first time in his three July starts. He was a bit inefficient, but the Blue Jays' offense was able to get him off the hook for the loss. Rodriguez has a 3.78 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 36:18 K:BB over 33.1 innings through his first eight big-league starts. That walk rate is likely to remain an issue, though there's obvious upside with his strikeouts, and he's only given up three home runs so far.