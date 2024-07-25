Rodriguez allowed two runs on two hits and a walk while striking out six over 5.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Rays on Wednesday.

Rodriguez retired the first 12 batters he faced, but he allowed two hits and a run in the fifth inning. His walk in the sixth inning also came around to score the tying run after Brendon Little couldn't work out of trouble, denying Rodriguez a chance at his second win of the campaign. The 27-year-old right-hander has gone at least five innings in three of his last four starts as he begins to get more comfortable in the majors. For the year, he has a 3.69 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 42:19 K:BB through 39 innings over nine starts. Rodriguez's next outing is projected to be a tough road start in Baltimore.