Blue Jays manager John Schneider said after Sunday's 7-6 win over the Guardians that Garcia was removed from the contest in the ninth inning with right elbow soreness, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports. "We'll see how he is and know more later [Sunday or Monday]."

Called upon for the save chance with the Blue Jays holding a 7-4 lead entering the top of the ninth, Garcia lacked his usual command in the relief appearance. After inducing a leadoff popout from Kyle Manzardo, Garcia surrendered a base hit to Daniel Schneemann before serving up a two-run home run to Brayan Rocchio. He then got Bo Naylor to foul out before getting lifted from the game after serving up back-to-back singles to Steven Kwan and Tyler Freeman. Nate Pearson came on with two outs and runners on the corners to put out the fire and enable Garcia to earn his 10th hold of the season, but Garcia's health now becomes the greater concern. If Garcia's elbow issue is serious enough for him to join Jordan Romano (elbow) on the injured list, the Blue Jays could turn to Pearson, Chad Green and Tim Mayza to handle any future save chances that may arise.