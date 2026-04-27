Pinango went 1-for-2 in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Guardians.

After flying out in his first at-bat, Pinango laced a two-out single off Slade Cecconi in the fourth inning for his first big-league hit. Myles Straw would later pinch hit for PInango in the sixth inning against lefty Tim Herrin. The 23-year-old Pinango got off to a nice start with Triple-A Buffalo this year, slashing .288/.370/.488 with three homers in his first 22 games. He should see regular at-bats against right-handed pitching while Addison Barger (ankle) and Nathan Lukes (hamstring) are sidelined.