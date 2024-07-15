Kikuchi allowed seven runs on six hits and three walks while striking out six over 4.2 innings Sunday against the Diamondbacks. He did not factor into the decision.

Kikuchi had no trouble getting through four innings and went into the fifth with a 7-0 lead that quickly evaporated. Kikuchi loaded the bases after allowing an infield single and two walks before Ketel Marte took him deep. Kikuchi was left in the game and could not help his own cause. He allowed another walk and a base hit before punching out Christian Walker for the second out of the inning. From there, Kikuchi gave up another run-scoring single and then hit Jake McCarthy before he finally was pulled from the game. Both inherited runners went on to score before the frame concluded. The seven runs allowed were Kikuchi's most in a game this season and he now has not picked up a win since June 11. The lefty will head into the break with a 4.42 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 117:26 K:BB in 106 innings.