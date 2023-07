Minter exited his appearance Saturday against the Rays due to left pectoral tightness, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Minter was lifted after facing one batter in the eighth inning. He and the team have both suggested that the injury isn't serious and that he exited out of precaution. Even so, he may be unavailable for Sunday's contest, which would give him six days to heal across the All-Star break.