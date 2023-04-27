Minter picked up the save Wednesday against the Marlins. He allowed no runs on no hits and no walks while striking out two over one inning.

Minter bounced back from a poor last two appearances, posting a clean inning to secure the win for Atlanta while fanning two. Prior to Wednesday's outing, Minter had allowed five runs in two innings and took the loss in each contest. the 29-year-old has struggled as a replacement for Raisel Iglesias, having blown two saves and owning a 5.25 ERA through 12.0 innings.