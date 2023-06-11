Minter earned a save against the Nationals on Saturday, allowing one run on one hit in one inning.

Closer Raisel Iglesias pitched each of the previous two days for Atlanta, so Minter was called upon to close things out with the team up by three runs in the ninth inning. Minter served up a homer to Stone Garrett to begin his outing but retired the next three batters to close things out. It was the second save in four days for Minter, who is now up to nine on the season. He's clearly Atlanta's first choice to close when Iglesias is unavailable, but that likely won't amount to enough opportunities to notch more than a handful of additional saves the remainder of the campaign.