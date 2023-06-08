Minter earned a save over the Mets on Wednesday, striking out one batter in a perfect inning.

Minter worked as Atlanta's closer early in the campaign, but coming into Wednesday he hadn't picked up a save in over a month. However, Raisel Iglesias had pitched on three of the past four days, so Minter was summoned from the bullpen to protect a 7-5 lead in the ninth inning. The southpaw needed just 10 pitches to retire all three batters he faced and close out the contest. Minter hasn't given up a run over his past six outings, but he's not likely to see many more save chances with Iglesias in firm control of the team's closer role.