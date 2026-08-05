Braves' Austin Riley: Goes deep in win

Riley went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Marlins.

Riley provided Atlanta with some insurance in the seventh inning, launching a two-run homer off John King for his 13th long ball of the season. The third baseman has shown signs of heating up in the second half of the season, batting .290 with four home runs across 17 games. Despite the recent surge, Riley is still slashing just .220/.296/.360 on the season, with each mark on pace to be his lowest since his rookie campaign in 2019.