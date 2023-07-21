Riley went 2-for-4 with a home run, a triple, three RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Diamondbacks.

Riley led off the bottom of the seventh inning with a triple before coming around to score on a Matt Olson home run in the next at-bat. But the third baseman wasn't done there, launching a three-run homer in the very next inning to put Atlanta on top 6-5. Riley is riding a nice hot streak at the plate and he's now homered in three consecutive games, driving in 11 runs over that stretch.