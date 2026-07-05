Braves' Austin Riley: Snaps long homer drought

Riley went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 14-3 win over the Mets.

Saturday was a breakout performance of sorts for the struggling third baseman, who had collected just three RBI in his prior 12 outings. Riley also ripped his first homer since May 20 in Miami and his first extra-base hit altogether since June 16 against the Giants. Through 352 plate appearances, Riley is still slashing a paltry .207/.287/.338 with nine long balls, 12 doubles, 41 RBI but does have a career-high four stolen bases.