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Braves' Briggs McKenzie: Quick promotion to Single-A

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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McKenzie allowed just one hit and one walk over five scoreless innings in his debut for Single-A Augusta on Friday. He struck out eight.

A fourth-round pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft who got a well-above-slot $3 million signing bonus to buy him out of a commitment to LSU, the 19-year-old left-hander made only three starts in the Florida Complex League this season to begin his pro career before earning a promotion, delivering a 0.79 ERA and 9:2 K:BB over 11.1 innings in the FCL. McKenzie sports a mid-90s fastball, a promising changeup and a curveball that's already flashing plus, and his frame and portside delivery have drawn early comparisons to Rangers southpaw MacKenzie Gore.

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