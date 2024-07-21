Elder (1-4) took the loss in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cardinals, coughing up six runs on eight hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out nine.

The nine strikeouts were a season high for Elder, and his highest total since he fanned nine Pirates on Sept. 8 of last season, but Elder also served up homers to Nolan Gorman and Brendan Donovan in a 9-5 victory for the Cardinals. Elder is saddled with a 6.35 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 33:14 K:BB through 39.2 innings over his eight big-league starts in 2024, and he's likely headed back to Triple-A Gwinnett following this outing.