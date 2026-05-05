Braves' Carlos Carrasco: Designated for assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Atlanta designated Carrasco for assignment Tuesday.
The veteran right-hander was designated for assignment by Atlanta in late April before re-signing a few days later and being added back to the big-league roster. Carrasco fired 1.1 scoreless innings Monday in Seattle and was unscored upon in his other appearance earlier this season, but he'll still lose his roster spot with Raisel Iglesias (shoulder) coming off the injured list.