Morton (4-3) earned the win over Tampa Bay on Saturday, allowing one run on three hits and two walks while striking out eight batters over six innings.

Morton had his swing-and-miss stuff working, racking up 22 whiffs among his 105 pitches. The veteran hurler fell behind by a run in the first inning but yielded only two hits while holding the Rays scoreless thereafter. This was a nice bounce-back for Morton after he surrendered five runs (four earned) over five innings against Washington in his previous start. Saturday's victory was his first since May 10, and it was just his second quality start across six outings during that span.