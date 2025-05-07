Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said that Morton will start Wednesday's game against the Twins in Minnesota, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Morton was demoted to the bullpen last week after getting roughed up over his first five starts and two bulk-relief appearances of the season, but the Orioles never called up a pitcher from the minors to replace him in the rotation. With the Orioles needing to add a fifth starter back to the mix Wednesday, Morton will get the nod, but he's expected to shift back to a relief role immediately after the game. Zach Eflin (lat) appears on track to return from the injured list by the time the Orioles would next require a fifth starter May 17.