Morton (0-7) took the loss against Minnesota on Wednesday, allowing three runs on four hits and one walk while striking out two batters over four innings.

After being demoted to a bulk-relief and then a bullpen role in late April, Morton was given another chance to start Wednesday since the Twins needed to fill a rotation spot. The veteran righty actually fared slightly better than he had in his previous five starts -- the three runs were the fewest he's given up in a starting appearance so far this season, and he walked just one batter -- but that's not saying much since he lasted only four frames and took his MLB-worst seventh loss. Given Morton's 9.38 ERA through 31.2 innings on the campaign, there's ample reason to believe that Father Time may have finally caught up to the 41-year-old. With starter Zach Eflin (lat) slated to be activated from the injured list this weekend, it's likely that Morton will head back to the bullpen.