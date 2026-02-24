Braves' Chris Sale: Inks extension
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sale agreed to a one-year, $27 million contract extension with Atlanta on Tuesday that includes a club option for $30 million in 2028, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Sale was set to hit free agency after the season but will get some extra security with this deal. His fastball was up to 96 mph in his first spring action Sunday as he logged two scoreless innings.
