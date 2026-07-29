Braves' Conor Essenburg: Flashing power at Single-A

Essenburg went 3-for-3 with two walks, three home runs and five RBI for Single-A Augusta on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old has gone yard in three straight games, and through 56 contests at Single-A in his first pro season he's launched 14 long balls while compiling a .278/.418/.550 slash line. Essenburg still has some holes in his swing and has a 32.7 percent strikeout rate, but his power is legit and considering that he's now focused solely on hitting after being a two-way player in high school, improvement in that area could come quickly -- over 10 games since minor-league play resumed after the All-Star break, he's dropped his K rate to 21.3 percent while homering seven times.