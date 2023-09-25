McCabe will play for the Salt River Rafters this year in the Arizona Fall League.

McCabe, a 23-year-old switch-hitting third baseman Atlanta selected in the fourth round of the 2022 draft, had a strong first full season in pro ball, although he was old for the levels he played at. He posted a 145 wRC+ with Single-A Augusta and then slashed .281/.388/.428 with nine home runs and nine steals in 81 games for High-A Rome. His 30.7 percent hard-hit rate and 14.5 percent soft-hit rate on the season were strong marks, and it's encouraging that he maintained a 15.2 percent walk rate at High-A while cutting his strikeout rate from 26.7 percent to 19.0 percent.