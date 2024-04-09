High-A Rome placed McCabe on its 60-day injured list March 26 after he underwent Tommy John surgery on his right elbow over the winter, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.

As a position player, McCabe will face a shorter recovery from Tommy John surgery than a pitcher, but he may still miss the whole 2024 season due to the timing of his procedure. McCabe, who most recently slashed .278/.448/.361 with six doubles in 21 games in the Arizona Fall League, shouldn't need much more time at High-A before getting his first exposure to Double-A pitching.