Baldwin went 2-for-3 with a home run, a walk and two total RBI in a loss to the Red Sox on Saturday.

Baldwin was the centerpiece of Atlanta's offense, collecting two of the team's four hits and reaching base three times in total. He also produced both of the team's runs on a first-inning solo homer and a fifth-inning RBI single. Baldwin has gone deep four times over his past six games, though all four of those homers have been solo shots. He leads MLB catchers with 13 home runs on the season and ranks second with 36 RBI.