Baldwin went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Thursday in a 1-0 win against the Dodgers.

Baldwin slugged Yoshinobu Yamamoto's first pitch of the contest over the right-field wall to give Atlanta a quick lead. That ended up being the only run scored by either team, as Yamamoto and Chris Sale squared off in a pitchers' duel. Baldwin extended his on-base streak to a modest five games with the homer, and over that stretch he's reached base in 10 of 21 plate appearances. However, his power his been mostly absent of late -- prior to Thursday, he had gone deep just once over his previous 30 contests.