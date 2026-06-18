Braves' Drake Baldwin: Goes yard in return

Baldwin went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in a loss to the Giants during the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader.

The first-inning long ball off Adrian Houser was hit Tuesday, but the game wasn't actually completed until Wednesday due to inclement weather. Baldwin started at catcher in the contest, then went 1-for-5 with a run scored as the DH in the nightcap --although he did strike out in five of his plate appearances during the twin bill as he works to regain his timing after missing four weeks due to an oblique strain. Through 50 games this season, Baldwin's slashing .298/.381/.540 with 14 homers, 39 RBI and 41 runs.