default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Baldwin is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox.

With lefty Martin Perez toeing the rubber for the White Sox, the left-handed-hitting Baldwin will cede catching duties to Sean Murphy in the series finale. Baldwin was behind the dish for the first two games of the three-game set with Chicago and went 1-for-9 with a walk, three RBI and one run.

More News