Braves' Drake Baldwin: Resting against lefty
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Baldwin is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox.
With lefty Martin Perez toeing the rubber for the White Sox, the left-handed-hitting Baldwin will cede catching duties to Sean Murphy in the series finale. Baldwin was behind the dish for the first two games of the three-game set with Chicago and went 1-for-9 with a walk, three RBI and one run.
