Braves' Drake Baldwin: Starting rehab assignment

Baldwin (oblique) will report to Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday to begin a rehab assignment, Barrett Sallee of 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.

The 25-year-old catcher was able to progress to taking live batting practice this week and has now been cleared for game action after recovering from the oblique strain that sent him to the injured list in mid-May. Assuming all goes well with Gwinnett, Baldwin could be back in Atlanta for the start of the next homestand, which begins Tuesday versus the Giants.