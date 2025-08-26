Braves' Drake Baldwin: Taking seat Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Baldwin isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins.
Although he's collected a base hit in each of his last four games and six of his last seven, Baldwin will ride the bench Tuesday while he continues to share duties behind the plate with Sean Murphy, who will bat seventh against Sandy Alcantara and the Marlins.
More News
-
Braves' Drake Baldwin: Slugs solo homer in narrow loss•
-
Braves' Drake Baldwin: Idle for series finale•
-
Braves' Drake Baldwin: Resting against lefty•
-
Braves' Drake Baldwin: Not in Sunday's lineup•
-
Braves' Drake Baldwin: Resting after big Saturday•
-
Braves' Drake Baldwin: Plates five runs across twin bill•