Braves' Grant Holmes: Dominant outing against Bucs
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holmes struck out nine and walked one over five scoreless, no-hit innings in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates.
The right-hander built up to 64 pitches (41 strikes) as he dominated a Pittsburgh lineup that featured most of its likely Opening Day starters, including Bryan Reynolds, Ryan O'Hearn and Marcell Ozuna. Holmes has yet to allow an earned run this spring, posting a 16:6 K:BB through 12.1 innings, and he's locked into an Opening Day rotation spot due to injuries to Spencer Schwellenbach (elbow), Hurston Waldrep (elbow) and Joey Wentz (knee).
More News
-
Braves' Grant Holmes: Struggles with control Saturday•
-
Braves' Grant Holmes: Blanks Twins in Sunday's start•
-
Braves' Grant Holmes: Cemented into rotation•
-
Braves' Grant Holmes: Fully healthy for spring•
-
Braves' Grant Holmes: Begins throwing program•
-
Braves' Grant Holmes: Optimistic about recovery•