Braves' Ha-Seong Kim: Struggles continue Friday

Kim went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in Friday's win over the Giants.

Making his second straight start at shortstop while batting ninth in the order, Kim saw his hitless streak extend to 25 plate appearances -- his last base knock was a single back on June 3. His struggles, both at the plate and in the field, since returning from finger surgery in mid-May have cost him his starting job at shortstop and allowed Jorge Mateo to get consistent playing time, but Atlanta hasn't completely given up on Kim. If he doesn't turn things around soon, however, the team could have a tough decision to make about his future once Ronald Acuna (hamstring) returns from the IL in July and frees Mauricio Dubon up for regular shortstop duty again. Over 76 PAs in 2026, Kim is slashing a woeful .072/.158/.072 with a career-worst 26.3 percent strikeout rate.