Atlanta has selected Hernandez with the 129th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

Drafted in the 19th round by the Reds last year, Hernandez elected to return to the University of Miami for his senior year instead. The 5-foot-10 lefty features a low-90s fastball with a slider and curve with good spin rates, but control issues could point to a future in the bullpen.